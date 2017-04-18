Christina Read: She's making a plan
The 2016 recipient of the Olivia Spencer Bower Award, Christina Read has spent her year making plans. Or has she? As the title of her current exhibition at the Ilam Campus Gallery - 1. Here's a Plan - - reveals, there is a plan, but not all of it may be achieved, and that may not really matter.
