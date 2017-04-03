Benefit helps flooded quilters return to craft
A project known as Bridge Over Troubled Waters has helped get quilting supplies to south Louisiana quilters whose homes flooded. The Advocate reports about 150 quilters went to Highland Presbyterian Church on Sunday to pick up 90 donated sewing machines and choose from thousands of yards of donated fabric, thread, patterns and notions.
