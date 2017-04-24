Bat Ami Chapter of Hadassah sponsors ...

Bat Ami Chapter of Hadassah sponsors art exhibit/sale

The Bat Ami Chapter of Hadassah is sponsoring an art exhibit and sale fundraising event on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Beth Israel Congregation, 1015 E. Park Ave. Vineland. Works by artists, crafters, and other vendors will be available for sale -- including paintings, carvings, tapestries, quilts, scarves, pottery, glassworks, and jewelry, as well as other art and objects d'art from throughout the area.

