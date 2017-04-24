Bat Ami Chapter of Hadassah sponsors art exhibit/sale
The Bat Ami Chapter of Hadassah is sponsoring an art exhibit and sale fundraising event on Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Beth Israel Congregation, 1015 E. Park Ave. Vineland. Works by artists, crafters, and other vendors will be available for sale -- including paintings, carvings, tapestries, quilts, scarves, pottery, glassworks, and jewelry, as well as other art and objects d'art from throughout the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC