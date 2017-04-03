Author Tracy Chevalier to star in quilting TV feature
The novelist, who lives in Dartmouth Park, is a member of the London Quilters - a group of Camden stitches and textile artists. Now Tracy and other members of the quilting group, based at the Camden hub, in Fairhazel Gardens, are going to be filmed by the BBC as part of its Get Creative weekend to be broadcast on April 7. One of these colourful works of art - the London Calling quilt - will be raffled on Thursday April 16 to raise money for mental health charity Mind and the Rainbow Trust charity for children Tracy, whose most famous work is the bestselling novels Girl with a Pearl Earring, began quilting while researching her 2013 novel The Last Runaway and has kept it up since.
