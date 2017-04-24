A.J.a s Sewing Room celebrates third year
UPPER LAKE >> April 30 will mark the third anniversary for April Jackson as owner and operator of A.J's Sewing Room in Upper Lake. A.J.'s specializes in sewing and quilting instruction for those who have never picked up a needle and thread to seasoned quilters looking for a place to quilt and share their craft with others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar '17
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC