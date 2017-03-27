Tyler Quilt Show displays the various techniques and styles of quilting
Quilts of all colors and designs will be on display Saturday during the second day of the 36th Annual Tyler Quilt Show, which is hosted by the Quilters Guild of East Texas. Categories of quilts include: traditional bed quilts, art quilts, modern quilts, hand-quilted quilts, machine-quilted quilts, wall pieces, lap quilts, baby quilts and embroidered creations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC