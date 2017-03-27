Tyler Quilt Show displays the various techniques and styles of quilting

Quilts of all colors and designs will be on display Saturday during the second day of the 36th Annual Tyler Quilt Show, which is hosted by the Quilters Guild of East Texas. Categories of quilts include: traditional bed quilts, art quilts, modern quilts, hand-quilted quilts, machine-quilted quilts, wall pieces, lap quilts, baby quilts and embroidered creations.

