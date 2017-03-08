Top 5 things to do in Burnaby this we...

Top 5 things to do in Burnaby this weekend

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Burnaby Now

Check out the quilt expo at Edmonds Community Centre on March 4. The event is for all quilting buffs, whether you're a seasoned quilter, a novice or just curious to learn more about the craft. There will be quilters in action as well as an exhibit of quilts.

