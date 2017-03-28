Summer Art Camps Announced at the Hol...

Summer Art Camps Announced at the Holland Area Arts Council

Fine Arts Camps are available for all ages, grades 3 through 12, hosted by the Holland Area Arts Council . The classic 8th Street Fine Arts Camp for grades 3-6 will explore the artwork of Yayoi Kusama, the Polka Dot Queen, and draw inspiration from her vibrant colors, polka dots and infinity rooms.

