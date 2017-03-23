Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send comfort where needed Updated at

Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send...

Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send comfort where needed

Quilts made by a congregation in Ormond Beach provide comfort and more to area residents and people around the world. As part of the nationwide organization Lutheran World Relief, members of Grace Lutheran Church meet weekly and prepare quilts for distribution.

