Sewing Kindness: Church quilters send comfort where needed Updated at
Quilts made by a congregation in Ormond Beach provide comfort and more to area residents and people around the world. As part of the nationwide organization Lutheran World Relief, members of Grace Lutheran Church meet weekly and prepare quilts for distribution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Wed
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC