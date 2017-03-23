Rheged exhibition shines new light on...

Rheged exhibition shines new light on contemporary quilting

RHEGED Centre is hosting a new exhibition that challenges the perceptions of quilt making. The stunning show of work reveals a strong and vibrant contemporary craft form that is just as likely to be found hanging on a gallery wall or urban loft apartment as it is covering a bed in a rural farmhouse.

