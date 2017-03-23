Quilts bring joy to Solano veterans

Quilts bring joy to Solano veterans

Not a dry eye could be seen for a few minutes during the Quilts of Gratitude ceremony Saturday at the 17th Annual North Wind Quilters Guild's quilt show. The biennial event this year honored 14 veterans with quilts, according to Donna Payne, community service director for North Wind Quilters Guild.

