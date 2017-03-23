Quilt Festival returns to Minot

Quilt Festival returns to Minot

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Minot Daily News

Submitteda SPhoto Susan Cleveland, a celebrated designer, author, teacher and inventor looks forward to teaching the latest quilting techniques at the 24th Annual Prairie Quilt Festival. Colorful visions of spring paired with eye catching designs will be displayed during the 24th Annual Minot Prairie Quilt Festival Friday-Sunday at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Wed Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC