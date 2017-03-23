Quilt Festival returns to Minot
Submitteda SPhoto Susan Cleveland, a celebrated designer, author, teacher and inventor looks forward to teaching the latest quilting techniques at the 24th Annual Prairie Quilt Festival. Colorful visions of spring paired with eye catching designs will be displayed during the 24th Annual Minot Prairie Quilt Festival Friday-Sunday at the Grand Hotel in Minot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Wed
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC