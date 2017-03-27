Quilt Fest to show more than 100 quilts 15 minutes ago About 100...

Quilt Fest to show more than 100 quil...

The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria will host its Quilt Fest "A Celebration of Color" on Friday and Saturday at the Holy Family Catholic Church Activity Center. The event will offer demonstrations of quilting techniques and will have vendors from across the area who will sell quilting supplies for those in attendance.

