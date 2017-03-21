Pineywoods Quilt Show this weekend in Lufkin
The show is being put on by the Pineywoods Quilt Guild. The show only takes place once every two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC