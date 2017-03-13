Norwich youth agency to host 'Remembrance Quilt' sewing session on Thursday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - The Norwich Youth and Family Services/ Norwich Prevention Council is hosting a quilting event on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rose City Senior Center as part of a statewide effort to create a Remembrance Quilt for victims of substance abuse. Meals, support, materials and quilters will be available to help families create and assemble their individual quilt squares, which will be sent to be assembled into large quilt panels memorializing loved ones who have died from opioid or substance addiction.

