Norwich youth agency to host 'Remembr...

Norwich youth agency to host 'Remembrance Quilt' sewing session on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - The Norwich Youth and Family Services/ Norwich Prevention Council is hosting a quilting event on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rose City Senior Center as part of a statewide effort to create a Remembrance Quilt for victims of substance abuse. Meals, support, materials and quilters will be available to help families create and assemble their individual quilt squares, which will be sent to be assembled into large quilt panels memorializing loved ones who have died from opioid or substance addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC