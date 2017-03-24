NKY artist turns wallpaper into works...

NKY artist turns wallpaper into works of art

NKY artist turns wallpaper into works of art Edgewood resident Connie Berkemeier creates unique mosaic-like portraits with upcycled wallpaper. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2nN74Eb As she sits in her quaint Edgewood home punching out tiny squares from upcycled wallpaper, she has a vision in her mind of the scene she's going to create.

