Mother and daughter to be featured at quilt show

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

At the Quilting in the Sun Country Quilt Show, set for Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, the guild has chosen to honor a dedicated mother and daughter team of quilters June Kirk and Roxanna Bradley, as its featured quilters. Moving out of the Bay Area in 1969, the family settled in Cottonwood.

Chicago, IL

