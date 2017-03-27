Mother and daughter to be featured at quilt show
At the Quilting in the Sun Country Quilt Show, set for Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds, the guild has chosen to honor a dedicated mother and daughter team of quilters June Kirk and Roxanna Bradley, as its featured quilters. Moving out of the Bay Area in 1969, the family settled in Cottonwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC