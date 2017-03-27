Maple Leaf quilt block installed in Dacusville
The first quilt in the far eastern portion of Pickens County near Dacusville was sponsored by Lindsay Evatt in honor of her grandmother, Ruby. The quilt was installed on the McConnell Wood Products Office building at 400 McConnell Road in Marietta.
