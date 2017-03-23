Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Cold Temps Help Meat
We are having real winter weather again here in southern Michigan. The temperature has been staying cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|20 hr
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC