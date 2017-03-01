Local 'Vacation Blues' quilt to tour ...

Local 'Vacation Blues' quilt to tour the country

Friday

Patty Walkowicz learned about the contest that would take her creativity around the country from an issue of McCall's Quilting last summer. "It came the day we had gotten back from vacation," said Walkowicz, who serves as administrative support for the Wheaton Park District's Mary Lubko Center, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton.

