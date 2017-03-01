Local 'Vacation Blues' quilt to tour the country
Patty Walkowicz learned about the contest that would take her creativity around the country from an issue of McCall's Quilting last summer. "It came the day we had gotten back from vacation," said Walkowicz, who serves as administrative support for the Wheaton Park District's Mary Lubko Center, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC