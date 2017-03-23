Local quilter semifinalist in international quilt show

Jane Zillmer of Mercer is a semifinalist for the 2017 American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek Paducah, Kentucky to take place April 26 through 29 at the Schroeder Expo and Carroll Convention Center in Paducah. Zillmer has been chosen to display two quilts, "Happy" and "A Few of My Favorite Things," along with 403 others in the annual contest, now in its 33rd year.

