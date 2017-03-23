Local quilter semifinalist in international quilt show
Jane Zillmer of Mercer is a semifinalist for the 2017 American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek Paducah, Kentucky to take place April 26 through 29 at the Schroeder Expo and Carroll Convention Center in Paducah. Zillmer has been chosen to display two quilts, "Happy" and "A Few of My Favorite Things," along with 403 others in the annual contest, now in its 33rd year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Wed
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC