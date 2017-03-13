Leziate quilting group's efforts are sew kind
West Norfolk Needle Workers and Crafters group donating quilts to Project Linus international charity providing quilts to children. Vice Chair and Quilt organiser Adrienne Taylor presenting them to Project Linus volunteer co-ordinator for Norfolk Jane Lond-Caulk and Pat Phillips , along with other members who were involved in the event at Leziate Village Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lynn News.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC