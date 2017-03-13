Leziate quilting group's efforts are ...

Leziate quilting group's efforts are sew kind

Thursday Read more: Lynn News

West Norfolk Needle Workers and Crafters group donating quilts to Project Linus international charity providing quilts to children. Vice Chair and Quilt organiser Adrienne Taylor presenting them to Project Linus volunteer co-ordinator for Norfolk Jane Lond-Caulk and Pat Phillips , along with other members who were involved in the event at Leziate Village Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lynn News.

Chicago, IL

