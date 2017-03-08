Join a quilter Basting Day March 15

Join a quilter Basting Day March 15

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Daily Herald

On Wednesday, March 15, get a sneak peek at the 2018 raffle quilt, "Forever Poppies," at the McHenry County Historical Society Museum, 6422 Main St. in Union. Those wishing to help set up and ready the quilt on the rack should come at 9:30 a.m. "Basting," the long stitches used to hold the top, batting and backing of a quilt together while the quilting is done, starts at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a "brown bag" potluck, in which everyone brings a sandwich to cut in half to share plus a dessert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC