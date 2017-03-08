Join a quilter Basting Day March 15

On Wednesday, March 15, get a sneak peek at the 2018 raffle quilt, "Forever Poppies," at the McHenry County Historical Society Museum, 6422 Main St. in Union. Those wishing to help set up and ready the quilt on the rack should come at 9:30 a.m. "Basting," the long stitches used to hold the top, batting and backing of a quilt together while the quilting is done, starts at 10 a.m. It will be followed by a "brown bag" potluck, in which everyone brings a sandwich to cut in half to share plus a dessert.

