Islanders participating in Canada's biggest quilting bee, Quilt Canada
Quilting groups around Manitoulin Island are taking part in Quilt Canada 2017- Canada's biggest quilting bee, to help provide for 1,000 quilts being given to children at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada. "With the Quilt Canada conference set to take place in June, we are going to put all our quilts together, and send them on, probably about 10 quilts from our groups, and they will be going toward the Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada," said Lauren MacDonald of the Happy Quilters.
