Islanders participating in Canada's b...

Islanders participating in Canada's biggest quilting bee, Quilt Canada

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Manitoulin Expositor

Quilting groups around Manitoulin Island are taking part in Quilt Canada 2017- Canada's biggest quilting bee, to help provide for 1,000 quilts being given to children at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada. "With the Quilt Canada conference set to take place in June, we are going to put all our quilts together, and send them on, probably about 10 quilts from our groups, and they will be going toward the Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada," said Lauren MacDonald of the Happy Quilters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manitoulin Expositor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC