Iida Ny Hosts 9th Annual Sustainable Quilt Auction

On Wednesday, March 15th, the New York Chapter of the International Interior Design Association hosted its 9th annual Sustainable Quilt Auction where the interior design community came out to celebrate the time-honored tradition of quilt making. The event, which was held at the Steelcase WorkLife Center overlooking Columbus Circle, brought together designers and others from the industry.

