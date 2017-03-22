There are on the InsideHalton.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with Burlington show. In it, InsideHalton.com reports that:

The non-profit Halton Quilters Guild is celebrating its 40th year and hosting its bi-annual quilt show next month. The Stitches in Our Time Quilt Show will be held at The Crossroads Centre, 1295 North Service Rd., April 22, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. "We are showing off a very special initiative we completed this year, taking quilting back into the schools where 40 classes, totalling 900 students were taught the history of quilting," said Kathleen Seles, Halton Quilters Guild, quilt show committee.

