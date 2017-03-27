Friend of modern quilting
Back by popular demand, Amy Friend, a quilt designer and highly sought-after speaker on the art of modern quilting, will talk at the Saturday, April 8, meeting of Coastal Quilters. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. at the Camden Lions Den, Lions Lane off Knowlton Street.
