Family gifted quilt from Sew Busy Quilt Guild

In honor of National Quilting Day, the Gloversville Sew Busy Quilt Guild recognized Littauer's Birthing Center newborn Asher Killian Betters with a hand-crafted quilt, according to a news release. Asher, son of Jackie Betters and Brady Guy of Gloversville, was born on March 18 at 10:11 p.m., weighing 8 lbs.

