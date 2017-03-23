Dickson County quilting queen has qui...

Dickson County quilting queen has quilts all over Middle Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WKRN

"I don't know how old I was when I quilted, and they quit pulling out my stitches when I wasn't looking." "I've got what I call a studio in my basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ... Wed Halton County 1
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC