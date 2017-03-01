CLC art gallery presents quilted scen...

CLC art gallery presents quilted scenes in 'Forgotten Narratives' exhibit

"Any Day in June" by Jeana Klein is one of the pieces included in the CLC Gallery of Art's exhibit "Forgotten Narratives," which runs from March 3 to April 1.Jeana Eve Klein Jeana Eve Klein, a fiber artist from North Carolina, will present an exhibit of colorful quilts that recall scenes from abandoned houses, at the Robert T. Wright Community Gallery of Art at the College of Lake County. "Forgotten Narratives" opens Friday, March 3 and runs through April 1. The exhibit will kick off with a reception March 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the gallery, located on CLC's Grayslake Campus, 19351 W. Washington St. The opening night reception, which is free and open to the public, will include refreshments and live music by the Anderson Nordmark Duo.

