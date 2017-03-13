Blennerhassett Museum stitches together successful quilt show
Photo by Wayne Towner Beth Cole, of Little Hocking, looks at quilts Saturday on the opening day of the 13th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in downtown Parkersburg. Photo by Wayne Towner Beth Cole, of Little Hocking, looks at quilts Saturday on the opening day of the 13th annual Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History in downtown Parkersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC