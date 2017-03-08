Arts Center quilting, applique classe...

Arts Center quilting, applique classes have openings

Classes have just been completed on the first Fusible Applique class and Pieced Quilt class taught by Karen Richardson at the Davis Arts Center. There are a few slots left for the next classes, which will begin this week.

