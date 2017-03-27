a Wild Fabricationsa brings environmental themes to Ukiah exhibit

Quilt artists from around the country and overseas have shared their collective vision about what it means to take care of the environment so that wild places and the animals that inhabit them can remain on the Earth and be safely viewed by others in perpetuity. “Wild Fabrications,” a traveling quilted art exhibit, opens Saturday, March 25 at the Grace Hudson Museum at 431 S. Main St. in Ukiah.

