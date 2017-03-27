a Wild Fabricationsa brings environmental themes to Ukiah exhibit
Quilt artists from around the country and overseas have shared their collective vision about what it means to take care of the environment so that wild places and the animals that inhabit them can remain on the Earth and be safely viewed by others in perpetuity. “Wild Fabrications,” a traveling quilted art exhibit, opens Saturday, March 25 at the Grace Hudson Museum at 431 S. Main St. in Ukiah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ukiah Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halton Quilters Guild celebrates 40 years with ...
|Mar 22
|Halton County
|1
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC