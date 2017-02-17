Wichita Mountains Quilt Show runs through Feb. 18 at Great Plains Coliseum
Members of the Wichita Mountain Quilt Guild come together every two years to put on this show. It will take place today and tomorrow at the Great Plains Coliseum from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. today and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.
