Vendors Sought for Appalachian Lifestyle Festival In Downtown Waynesville

Monday Feb 27

The Downtown Waynesville Association is seeking heritage themed vendors for the seventh annual Appalachian Lifestyle, Saturday, June 10, 2017 on Main Street. In the interest of protecting and preserving Appalachian traditions, this event will be a celebration of traditional mountain craft, food, and entertainment.

