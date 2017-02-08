UAHT to hold Black History presentati...

UAHT to hold Black History presentations this month

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Pleasant Hill Quilting Ladies will tell the story of how quilts were used to pass messages to slaves along the Underground Railroad during a Black History performance on Feb. 16 in Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The Multicultural Club at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana will hold two Black History Month programs in Hempstead Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan 21 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC