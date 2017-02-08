UAHT to hold Black History presentations this month
The Pleasant Hill Quilting Ladies will tell the story of how quilts were used to pass messages to slaves along the Underground Railroad during a Black History performance on Feb. 16 in Hempstead Hall at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. The Multicultural Club at the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana will hold two Black History Month programs in Hempstead Hall.
