Tips of the trade at Coastal Quilters
Coastal Quilters' February program will demystify some of the essentials of quilting, with information for both beginning and experienced quilters. The program will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Camden Lions Den, Lions Lane off Knowlton Street.
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan 21
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
