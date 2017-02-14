Quilts 2017 at Lake Metroparks: Home and Garden News
QUILTS AT LAKE METROPARKS FARMPARK: Warm up with a visit to Quilt Show 2017 at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, where more than 200 quilted works - including contemporary wall art, traditional quilts and garments - will be on display. The Quilt Show runs Friday, Feb. 17-Wednesday, March 29. This year's featured guests are Megan Hollingshead of Houston, Texas, and Nancy Prince of Orlando, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan 21
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC