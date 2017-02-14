Quilts 2017 at Lake Metroparks: Home and Garden News

QUILTS AT LAKE METROPARKS FARMPARK: Warm up with a visit to Quilt Show 2017 at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, where more than 200 quilted works - including contemporary wall art, traditional quilts and garments - will be on display. The Quilt Show runs Friday, Feb. 17-Wednesday, March 29. This year's featured guests are Megan Hollingshead of Houston, Texas, and Nancy Prince of Orlando, Florida.

