Quilters sought to make Quilts of Valor for veterans Saturday in North Fort Myers
Quilt Lovers' Hangout is hosting an "open sew" for Quilts of Valor National Sew Day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilters will gather together to make about 12 quilt tops which will then be quilted and ultimately awarded to active or retired service personnel involved in conflicts. A Quilt of Valor is a meaningful way to honor those who have been touched by war.
