Quilters Guild provides quilts to Oconee County Sheriff's Office
Quilting has for many years been a great tradition in the Golden Corner and quilters from a local quilter's guild have donated some of their creations to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office to assist citizens in our county. "This is another tool in our proverbial toolbox that we can use to comfort and help the citizens of our county," said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.
