Quilters Guild donates blankets to hospital

Members of the Illinois Valley Quiltersi 1 2 Guild donated 18 receiving blankets to Ottawa OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Members, and some of their blankets, include Beth Findley, Jaci Emerson, Marcia Weiss, Della Allen and Christine Hasty, Penny Roth, Sue Marx, Jane Graham, Ann Savio, Valerie Savage, Carol Betts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.