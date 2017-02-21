Quilters Guild donates blankets to ho...

Quilters Guild donates blankets to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Members of the Illinois Valley Quiltersi 1 2 Guild donated 18 receiving blankets to Ottawa OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. Members, and some of their blankets, include Beth Findley, Jaci Emerson, Marcia Weiss, Della Allen and Christine Hasty, Penny Roth, Sue Marx, Jane Graham, Ann Savio, Valerie Savage, Carol Betts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan '17 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC