Quilter presents trunk show 12 minutes ago

Denise Green, of Holly Dee Quilts in Luling, presented a trunk show of her many intricately paper-pieced quilts at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters. Green also offered a workshop for guild members.

