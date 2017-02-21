Quilter inspired by Japanese tradition
Diane Goldsmith Harger will present a trunk show at the Redwood Empire Quilters Guild's next meeting March 1 in the Home Economics Building at Redwood Acres, 3750 Harris St. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is set for 7 p.m. Harger - whose presentation begins about 7:15 p.m. - is known for her hand dyeing of fabrics and Asian-inspired quilts. Like many local quilters, Harger started quilting after taking an adult education class from Edith Goggin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan '17
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC