Quilter inspired by Japanese tradition

15 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Diane Goldsmith Harger will present a trunk show at the Redwood Empire Quilters Guild's next meeting March 1 in the Home Economics Building at Redwood Acres, 3750 Harris St. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting is set for 7 p.m. Harger - whose presentation begins about 7:15 p.m. - is known for her hand dyeing of fabrics and Asian-inspired quilts. Like many local quilters, Harger started quilting after taking an adult education class from Edith Goggin.

