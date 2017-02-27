Quilt removed from courthouse -

Quilt removed from courthouse -

Friday Feb 24

Bryan County Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick works to remove the quilt that's been displayed under glass at the courthouse. As part of the 100th birthday of the Bryan County Courthouse, County Commissioner Ron Boyer has an idea for that section of wall.

