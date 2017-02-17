Quilt for Christian school

Quilt for Christian school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Herald Star Online

The Jefferson County Christian School will hold a drawing for a handcrafted, log cabin patterned quilt during the second-annual Winter Carnival set Friday at the Wintersville school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan 21 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,021 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC