'Project Linus' Brings Quilts, and Joy, to Kids of Middletown Hospital
It's all part of Project Linus , a national effort to provide comfort and support to children in the hospital. Medical students from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine joined the Girl Scouts and a senior quilting club to craft the blankets.
