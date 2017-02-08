'Project Linus' Brings Quilts, and Jo...

'Project Linus' Brings Quilts, and Joy, to Kids of Middletown Hospital

Saturday Feb 4

It's all part of Project Linus , a national effort to provide comfort and support to children in the hospital. Medical students from the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine joined the Girl Scouts and a senior quilting club to craft the blankets.

Read more at Your News Now.

