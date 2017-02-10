PCHS to present program on quilts
The Pike County Historical Society will present a program by Elizabeth Miller on quilts and quilting Thursday evening, Feb. 16 at the Cardinal Inn in West Pittsfield. Miller will have several quilts on display and will talk about the history and techniques of quilting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quilting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sewing with Nancy
|Jan 21
|Grandma Jane
|1
|Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|sandy
|1
|Quilts of Valor (May '16)
|May '16
|Badorganization
|1
|New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06)
|Mar '16
|Cheryl
|43
|2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Oh yeah
|1
|All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Now we know
|4
|Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11)
|Jan '16
|debra r
|13
Find what you want!
Search Quilting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC