PCHS to present program on quilts

The Pike County Historical Society will present a program by Elizabeth Miller on quilts and quilting Thursday evening, Feb. 16 at the Cardinal Inn in West Pittsfield. Miller will have several quilts on display and will talk about the history and techniques of quilting.

