New Barn Quilt at Lakehouse Grille in Culver
Cori Humes, Executive Director of Marshall County Tourism was excited Friday to unveil the newest Barn Quilt in Marshall County. The Marshall County Barn Quilt Trail, which is a series of large murals painted in a variety of quilt patterns on barns, businesses and public spaces throughout Marshall County, celebrates the history of agriculture, time-honored tradition of quilting, the community's passion for art, community pride and Hoosier Hospitality.
