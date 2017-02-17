Museum to host quilt show -

Three Valley Museum will host a quilt show and tea on Friday, Feb.24 from 1-3 p.m. featuring the quilts of "Dust Bowl Betty" Garrett. Garrett, whose family originated from Boise City, Oklahoma, used quilting as a form of therapy to deal with the grief of losing her beloved husband.

