Moseley to speak on quilting at Las Crucesa

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum hosts a free Brown Bag Lecture at noon on the second Tuesday of the month. On Feb. 14, Lynn Moseley will present "Anything Goes - Everything's Connected," as part of the Brown Bag Lecture at noon Feb. Moseley to speak on quilting at Las Cruces Railroad Museum LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Railroad Museum hosts a free Brown Bag Lecture at noon on the second Tuesday of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.