Moseley to speak on quilting at Las C...

Moseley to speak on quilting at Las Crucesa

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum hosts a free Brown Bag Lecture at noon on the second Tuesday of the month. On Feb. 14, Lynn Moseley will present "Anything Goes - Everything's Connected," as part of the Brown Bag Lecture at noon Feb. Moseley to speak on quilting at Las Cruces Railroad Museum LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Railroad Museum hosts a free Brown Bag Lecture at noon on the second Tuesday of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quilting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sewing with Nancy Jan 21 Grandma Jane 1
News Crossville quilters make quilts for veterans (Jun '16) Jun '16 sandy 1
News Quilts of Valor (May '16) May '16 Badorganization 1
New site to sell a quilt (Jul '06) Mar '16 Cheryl 43
News 2nd quilt show may give city big boost (Mar '16) Mar '16 Oh yeah 1
News All-America quilt to be on display (Feb '16) Feb '16 Now we know 4
News Sewing Gallery Getting Ready For Its Grand Opening (Feb '11) Jan '16 debra r 13
See all Quilting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quilting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC